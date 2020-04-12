British gov't thank Turkey for medical aid

Wendy Morton, British MP and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for European Neighbourhood, thanked Turkey on Saturday for medical supplies sent to the UK.

"THIS GIFT DEMONSTRATES OF FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN TWO COUNTRIES"

"I want to express thanks to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca for 250,000 items of PPE for the NHS - 14 tonnes of which delivered to Royal Air Force Brize Norton yesterday. This generous gift demonstrates strength of friendship between Turkey and the UK," she said on Twitter.

The delivery of the aid was covered extensively in the foreign press and Turkey received thanks from British Twitter users.

"They did the same thing for Ireland in1845 in the days of Great Famine. Well done Turkey," said a user on the platform, referring to the Ottoman Empire's aid to Ireland.

Health workers have complained about the lack of medical equipment in the UK and criticized the government as 19 health officials have died because of of coronavirus. "I’m sorry if people feel that there have been failings," Home Secretary Priti Patel said at the daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing.