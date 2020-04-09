taraftar değil haberciyiz
British gov't thanks Turkey for sending medical supplies

British Foreign Minister also thanked President Erdoğan for wishes for a speedy recovery to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

British gov’t thanks Turkey for sending medical supplies

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab thanked Turkey on Wednesday for sending medical supplies to help it deal with the coronavirus pandemic, according to diplomatic sources.

"THE AID IS AN INDICATION OF STRONG FRIENDSHIP"

Raab spoke via telephone to Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and said the supplies is an "indication of strong friendship between the two countries."

British gov’t thanks Turkey for sending medical supplies

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care Monday as his condition deteriorated since being infected with the virus nearly two weeks ago.

The premier asked Raab to take his place when necessary.

