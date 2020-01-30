taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9818
Euro
6.5989
Altın
1578.17
Borsa
119289.45
Gram Altın
302.784
Bitcoin
55640.6

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

Britain will leave the club it joined in 1973 at midnight Brussels time on Friday, when British flags will be removed from EU offices and the EU flag lowered on the British premises there.

REUTERS | 30.01.2020 - 17:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain’s divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to quit the bloc on Friday after nearly half a century and delivering a major setback for European integration.

SPEAKERS SHED TEARS

After an emotional debate during which several speakers shed tears, EU lawmakers voted 621 for and 49 against the Brexit agreement sealed between Britain and the 27 other member states last October, more than three years since Britons voted out.

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

On his last working day as a member of the European Parliament, leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage told reporters there was “no going back” once the UK leaves.

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

“The UK didn’t fit, we’d be better off out,” he said, describing euroscepticism as a settled view in the UK, where “Leave” won the 2016 referendum by a narrow 52 to 48 percent margin.

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

He said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised him there would be no so-called ‘level playing field’ clauses on fair competition in the new EU-UK deal, highlighting a major point of contention with the bloc in the coming talks.

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

As Farage beamed, his Brexit Party lawmakers waved goodbye to the chamber with mini Union Jack flags and chanted “Hurray!”, but their Socialist compatriot Jude Kirton-Darling choked back tears.

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament

İlginizi Çekebilir
Greek lawmaker rips apart Turkish flag in EU Parliament
The Greek MEP blamed Turkey for the “stream of migrants coming into” his country and “getting away with whatever it likes.”
Terrorists kill 2 civilians in bomb attack in Syria
A bomb-laden truck detonates in the customs area in Tel Abyad.
Russia reports 1st suspected coronavirus case
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that Russia has closed its border with China to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran
In state-sponsored rallies and protests in Iran, demonstrators regularly burn the flags of Israel, US and Britain.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Berna Laçin'in reklam anlaşması iptal edildi iddiası

Berna Laçin'in reklam anlaşması iptal edildi iddiası

574
Murat Ülker, Yıldız Holding başkanlığını bıraktı

Murat Ülker, Yıldız Holding başkanlığını bıraktı

124
Yunan vekil, AP'de Türk bayrağını yırttı

Yunan vekil, AP'de Türk bayrağını yırttı

2570
Ali Babacan, partisinin kuruluşunu erteleme kararı aldı

Ali Babacan, partisinin kuruluşunu erteleme kararı aldı

264
Türk bayrağını yırtan Yunan vekile tepkiler

Türk bayrağını yırtan Yunan vekile tepkiler

174
Ekrem İmamoğlu: Üç gün boyunca kayak yaptım

Ekrem İmamoğlu: Üç gün boyunca kayak yaptım

1172
Fatih Portakal, İmamoğlu'nun tatilini yanlış buldu

Fatih Portakal, İmamoğlu'nun tatilini yanlış buldu

177
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir