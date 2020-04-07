taraftar değil haberciyiz
British media says Johnson’s chance of survival 54 percen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went into intensive care yesterday after his situation deteriorated with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

After passing a “stable overnight” in intensive care, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now “in good spirits,” a Downing Street statement said Tuesday afternoon.

"HE IS RECEIVING THE BEST POSSIBLE CARE"

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits,” a spokesman for Johnson told a press briefing. “He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. We are confident that the prime minister is receiving the best possible care from the health service. Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors.” he added.

On the contrary, an article published by The Telegraph claimed that British PM’s chance of survival only stands at 54 percent.

"Prof Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, previously pointed to early data gathered by the Intensive Care National Audit & Research Centre which suggests critical care for COVID-19 patients is less effective than for other types of viral pneumonia.

Sadly about half of the cases that go into critical care still die. This is much higher than for other viral pneumonia. Why this is the case and how much higher this figure would be without critical care beds is not clear. The chances rise to 54 percent survival for someone his age." it said.

