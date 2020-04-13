taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7652
Euro
7.3957
Altın
1691.79
Borsa
96366.14
Gram Altın
367.787
Bitcoin
45241.33

British official warns UK to prepare for the worst

The government announced on Easter Sunday that 737 more people had died because of the virus -- a number slightly lower than previous two days’ tolls of 980 and 917

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British official warns UK to prepare for the worst

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to expand across the globe and the death toll steadily rises, the UK might become the worst-hit country in Europe, according to some experts.

The country has been in a lockdown for the past three weeks with police enforcement and social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of the virus.

DESPITE LOCKDOWN T DAILY DEATH TOLL REACHED 1,000 IN FEW DAYS

At least one expert thinks the country will lose many people and the total number of deaths by the end of the outbreak will be worse than two hard-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

Prof. Jeremy Farrar, the director of global charitable foundation the Wellcome Trust and a pandemics expert on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said on Easter Sunday, the day the toll passed the 10,000 milestone, that the country is likely to have the worst death toll across the continent.

British official warns UK to prepare for the worst

Speaking on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Farrar said the numbers of deaths and infected are still on the rise in the UK.

"Numbers in the UK have continued to go up. I do hope that we are coming close to the numbers reducing. But yes, the UK is likely to be certainly one of the worst, if not the worst affected country in Europe," he said.

British official warns UK to prepare for the worst

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, Washington in the US said the UK could see as many as 66,000 deaths by August but later revised the figure to 37,000.

Scientists at Imperial College London said in March that more than a quarter of a million Britons could die from the coronavirus if no restrictions on people’s movements were put in place, prompting the government to announce the lockdown.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Israel’s coronavirus deaths at 110
Israel’s Health Ministry said that at least 1,689 have recovered so far.
Germany discusses to ease coronavirus restrictions
The discussion takes place as the number of new infections and deaths declines in Germany, which has weathered the pandemic better than European neighbors Italy, Spain, and France.
Turkey's economic turnover surges in February
Turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation, according to TurkStat.
Africa confirms 14,000 coronavirus cases
Hardest-hit country is South Africa with 2,028 cases and 25 deaths, says Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Süleyman Soylu'nun istifa kararına Kılıçdaroğlu'nun ilk yorumu
Süleyman Soylu'nun istifa kararına Kılıçdaroğlu'nun ilk yorumu
1143
Bahçeli, Süleyman Soylu kararından memnun
Bahçeli, Süleyman Soylu kararından memnun
404
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti, yine kuyruklar oluştu
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti, yine kuyruklar oluştu
623
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan korona için ekonomi önerileri
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan korona için ekonomi önerileri
1043
Rize’de bir vatandaş, Soylu için intihara kalkıştı
Rize’de bir vatandaş, Soylu için intihara kalkıştı
219
AB, TOGG'a tasarım tescili verdi
AB, TOGG'a tasarım tescili verdi
144
İHA, Süleyman Soylu haberini geri çekti
İHA, Süleyman Soylu haberini geri çekti
236
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir