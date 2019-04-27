taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9335
Euro
6.6166
Altın
1286.12
Borsa
94783.14
Gram Altın
245.433

British opposition leader refuses to attend Trump's state dinner

Jeremy Corbyn criticized the government for rolling out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump’s June visit and said he declined an invitation to attend the state dinner.

REUTERS | 27.04.2019 - 13:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Friday he had turned down an invitation to a state dinner which will be one of the highlights of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain in June.

"MAY SHOULDN'T BE ROLLING OUT THE RED CARPET"

“Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honour a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric,” Corbyn said in a statement.

British opposition leader refuses to attend Trump's state dinner

Corbyn said he would welcome a meeting with Trump “to discuss all matters of interest” but said maintaining ties with Washington did not require “the pomp and ceremony of a state visit.”

British opposition leader refuses to attend Trump's state dinner


Trump is due to visit Britain between June 3 and 5 when he will become only the third US president to have been accorded a state visit by Queen Elizabeth. However, Trump will not stay in Buckingham Palace, as foreign leaders typically do during state visits, because of renovation work.

Almost 1.9 million Britons signed a petition in 2017 saying Trump should not be offered a state visit.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Kızılcahamam'da konuştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Kızılcahamam'da konuştu

450
Erdoğan'dan belediye başkanlarına araç uyarısı

Erdoğan'dan belediye başkanlarına araç uyarısı

721
ABD Savunma Bakan Vekili: F-35 programı çuvalladı

ABD Savunma Bakan Vekili: F-35 programı çuvalladı

41
İtalya İçişleri Bakanı: AB'ye Türkiye değil Rusya girsin

İtalya İçişleri Bakanı: AB'ye Türkiye değil Rusya girsin

108
Havalimanında çalışan Tuğçe Selvi'nin ifadesi

Havalimanında çalışan Tuğçe Selvi'nin ifadesi

144
Abdullah Avcı'nın şampiyonluk hesabı

Abdullah Avcı'nın şampiyonluk hesabı

74
Mardin’de kaçak elektrik için kan döktüler

Mardin’de kaçak elektrik için kan döktüler

186
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir