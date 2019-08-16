taraftar değil haberciyiz
British oppositions plan to topple PM Boris Johnson

British ministers have welcomed opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's plan to bring down the Government to stop a no-deal Brexit.

REUTERS | 16.08.2019 - 09:19..
Opposition parties launched rival campaigns to topple Prime Minister Boris Johnson and stop him taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal, illustrating fractures in the anti-Brexit movement that make neither scheme likely to succeed.

"JOHNSON GOVERNMENT HAS NO MANDATE FOR NO DEAL"

Johnson has promised to push through Brexit by Oct. 31, with or without a deal, setting the scene for a showdown in parliament where a majority of lawmakers are opposed to an EU divorce without a transition agreement.

With parliament the main obstacle to Johnson’s "do or die" pledge, lawmakers are urgently seeking a way to remove him or change the law to delay Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn, the veteran socialist leader of the Labour Party, said lawmakers should support a vote of no confidence and back him to lead a "strictly time-limited temporary government" that would postpone Brexit and hold an election.

"This government has no mandate for No Deal, and the 2016 EU referendum provided no mandate for No Deal," Corbyn said. "I therefore intend to table a vote of no confidence at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success."

A handful of lawmakers from Johnson’s own Conservative Party said they would listen to Corbyn’s proposals.

