taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5528
Euro
7.0216
Altın
1498.96
Borsa
85795.79
Gram Altın
315.831
Bitcoin
39364.14

British PM announced nationwide lockdown

A total of 177 people with the virus have died so far across the country.

REUTERS | 21.03.2020 - 09:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
British PM announced nationwide lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in a bid to slow down the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.

"IT'S A HUGE WRENCH"

As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps across the world, governments, companies and investors are grappling with the biggest public health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic, panicked populations and imploding financial markets.

British PM announced nationwide lockdown

Johnson said he understood just how wrenching it was to take away the ancient rights of the British people to go to the pub but that it was absolutely essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

British PM announced nationwide lockdown

“I do accept that what we’re doing is extraordinary: we’re taking away the ancient, inalienable right of free-born people of the United Kingdom to go to the pub, and I can understand how people feel about that,” Johnson said. “It’s a huge wrench.”

British PM announced nationwide lockdown

“It’s a huge wrench to do that, everybody understands that,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to think of the businesses that will face difficulties as a result of the measures this country has had to take.”

British PM announced nationwide lockdown

NEW CASES ARE RAGING ACROSS LONDON

The United Kingdom so far has 3,983 confirmed cases of coronavirus, after 66,976 people were tested, though the government’s scientists say it is raging across London, partly as some people are not obeying government advice to isolate.

British PM announced nationwide lockdown

Johnson said pubs, restaurants, theatres, nigthtclubs, cinemas and gyms and leisure centres were being asked to close on Friday night and to stay shut indefinitely.

“We are telling cafes, bars and restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can and not to open tomorrow,” Johnson told reporters in Downing Street. “Though to be clear, they can continue to provide takeout services. “Some people may of course be tempted to go out tonight, and I say to those people, ‘please don’t,’” Johnson said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Magnitude-5.7 earthquake shakes northwestern Greece
The quake struck a depth of 7.4 kilometers, according to Turkey's National Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.
Israel confirms first death from coronavirus
According to the Health Ministry, there have been 705 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel, with 9 people in serious condition.
Chinese experts warn of new coronavirus symptoms
Nearly half of cases experience digestive system problems as well as respiratory, say experts from Binzhou University.
British police arrest man for not isolating over coronavirus
The 26-year-old thought to be the first person arrested in Britain for breaking quarantine laws.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan koronavirüse karşı uyardı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan koronavirüse karşı uyardı
645
Koronavirüs uyarılarına rağmen Belgrad Ormanı doldu
Koronavirüs uyarılarına rağmen Belgrad Ormanı doldu
226
Bulgaristan korona yardımı için Türkiye'ye minnettar
Bulgaristan korona yardımı için Türkiye'ye minnettar
95
DSÖ: Koronavirüse karşı 20 aşı geliştirildi
DSÖ: Koronavirüse karşı 20 aşı geliştirildi
36
Kayseri'de karantinadaki umrecilerden teşekkür mesajı
Kayseri'de karantinadaki umrecilerden teşekkür mesajı
47
Koronavirüs uyarısı, asker uğurlamasında da önemsenmedi
Koronavirüs uyarısı, asker uğurlamasında da önemsenmedi
194
Anthony Hopkins, karantinada kedisine piyano çaldı
Anthony Hopkins, karantinada kedisine piyano çaldı
16
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir