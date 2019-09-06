taraftar değil haberciyiz
British PM Johnson holds talks with Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson in Downing Street on Thursday.

REUTERS | 06.09.2019 - 16:13..
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Thursday, two weeks before Israel's election, and the two discussed Iran and a two-state solution.

NUCLEAR WEAPON TALKS

During the brief half-hour meeting between the two leaders, Johnson and Netanyahu agreed on the need to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Downing Street said.

British PM Johnson holds talks with Netanyahu

"Both prime ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilizing Iranian behavior. The Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

