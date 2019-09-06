British PM Johnson holds talks with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Thursday, two weeks before Israel's election, and the two discussed Iran and a two-state solution.

NUCLEAR WEAPON TALKS

During the brief half-hour meeting between the two leaders, Johnson and Netanyahu agreed on the need to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Downing Street said.

"Both prime ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilizing Iranian behavior. The Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.