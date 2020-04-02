British PM to extend his quarantine

The news came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson could have to extend his stay in self-isolation, after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

HE WILL CONTINUE WORKING FROM HOME

His self-isolation was due to end on Friday, but he still has a high temperature according to local media. Johnson continues to lead the UK government and its fight against coronavirus by video conferencing with his ministers.

Officials across the UK stressed that the public should maintain social distancing and obey the rules of the lockdown, as reports emerged of increased car usage, suggesting people were starting to resume non-essential travel.

Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus WATCH

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will give a press briefing later today that will focus on the issue of testing for coronavirus.