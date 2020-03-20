taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5357
Euro
7.0158
Altın
1498.79
Borsa
85388.47
Gram Altın
314.164
Bitcoin
44070.16

British police arrest man for not isolating over coronavirus

The 26-year-old thought to be the first person arrested in Britain for breaking quarantine laws.

AA | 20.03.2020 - 17:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British police Friday arrested a man for failing to isolate himself upon arrival on the Isle of Man amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Police said in a statement that the man, 26, was arrested for failing to self-isolate on his entry to the island. Earlier, authorities said anyone arriving must self-isolate for 14 days under emergency legislation.

"THIS IS AN EVER EVOLVING SITUATION"

A police statement said: "We currently have one male in police custody for failing to adhere to the new legislation requiring him to self-isolate.

Please follow the guidance issued by the government and think about the safety of the community. This is an ever evolving situation and it is important we act in the best interests of keeping people safe."

British police arrest man for not isolating over coronavirus

The local government said anyone who does not follow the rules on self-isolation could face three-month imprisonment or a £10,000 fine ($11,800).

The man, thought to be the first person arrested in Britain for breaking quarantine laws, is being held in a specially cleaned area set up for people who should be self-isolating.

The National Health Service announced on Thursday that the death toll rose to 144 on Thursday, with 3,269 positive cases in the country.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Right hand-washing steps against coronavirus infection
Washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from coronavirus infection. And here is how you should do it properly.
French Senate passes bill against corona outbreak
Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in December, France has reported 10,995 cases. The death toll as of Friday stands at 372.
Israel says the death toll reaches 705
According to the country’s health ministry, 10 new patients are in critical condition.
There's enough toilet paper for 10 years, Dutch PM says
People don't have to worry about running out of toilet paper, Netherlands prime minister, Mark Rutte, said Thursday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Burak Akkul, yoğun bakımda
Burak Akkul, yoğun bakımda
258
Aydın Doğan banka kuruyor
Aydın Doğan banka kuruyor
226
İtalya'da koronadan ölenlerin yaşa göre dağılımı
İtalya'da koronadan ölenlerin yaşa göre dağılımı
89
Koronavirüsten kurtarılan kadının bavul sitemi
Koronavirüsten kurtarılan kadının bavul sitemi
1227
Taksim Meydanı'ndaki gençleri canlı yayında köpek kovaladı
Taksim Meydanı'ndaki gençleri canlı yayında köpek kovaladı
126
Erdoğan'ın AVM'lerin kapatılmasına dair görüşü
Erdoğan'ın AVM'lerin kapatılmasına dair görüşü
521
Muhterem Nur vefat etti
Muhterem Nur vefat etti
157
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir