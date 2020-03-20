British police arrest man for not isolating over coronavirus

British police Friday arrested a man for failing to isolate himself upon arrival on the Isle of Man amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Police said in a statement that the man, 26, was arrested for failing to self-isolate on his entry to the island. Earlier, authorities said anyone arriving must self-isolate for 14 days under emergency legislation.

"THIS IS AN EVER EVOLVING SITUATION"

A police statement said: "We currently have one male in police custody for failing to adhere to the new legislation requiring him to self-isolate.

Please follow the guidance issued by the government and think about the safety of the community. This is an ever evolving situation and it is important we act in the best interests of keeping people safe."





The local government said anyone who does not follow the rules on self-isolation could face three-month imprisonment or a £10,000 fine ($11,800).

The man, thought to be the first person arrested in Britain for breaking quarantine laws, is being held in a specially cleaned area set up for people who should be self-isolating.

The National Health Service announced on Thursday that the death toll rose to 144 on Thursday, with 3,269 positive cases in the country.