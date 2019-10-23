taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.773
Euro
6.4164
Altın
1491.5
Borsa
99102.69
Gram Altın
276.666
Bitcoin
46307.85

British police discover 39 bodies in a truck in Essex

The driver was arrested on suspicion of murder.

AA | 23.10.2019 - 13:42..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British police said the bodies of 39 people have been found in a truck in an industrial park in Thurrock, west England.

"We were called by colleagues from the ambulance service shortly before 1.40am (1240GMT) this morning Wednesday 23 October following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays," a statement from Essex Police said.

38 ADULTS, ONE TEENAGER

"Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene. Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens," it said.

British police discover 39 bodies in a truck in Essex

Police cordoned off the area and arrested a 25-year old Northern Irish truck driver on suspicion of murder. "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened," Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said. "We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," he said.

British police discover 39 bodies in a truck in Essex

Mariner said that the police believed the truck is "from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate." "We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue," he added.

 

 

39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England

- Police say they have arrested driver on suspicion of murder

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

LONDON (AA) - British police said the bodies of 39 people have been found in a truck in an industrial park in Thurrock, west England.

“We were called by colleagues from the ambulance service shortly before 1.40am (1240GMT) this morning Wednesday 23 October following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays,” a statement from Essex Police said.

“Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene. Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens,” it said.

Police cordoned off the area and arrested a 25-year old Northern Irish truck driver on suspicion of murder.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened, Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process,” he said.

Mariner said that the police believed the truck is “from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.”

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue,” he added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gaziantep'te damat kına gecesinde öldürüldü

Gaziantep'te damat kına gecesinde öldürüldü

127
MSB: Yeni bir harekat icra edilmesine gerek kalmamıştır

MSB: Yeni bir harekat icra edilmesine gerek kalmamıştır

217
Rusya: YPG çekilmezse Türk ordusu tarafından ezilecek

Rusya: YPG çekilmezse Türk ordusu tarafından ezilecek

87
Fatih Terim: Bulduğunuzu atamazsanız böyle olur

Fatih Terim: Bulduğunuzu atamazsanız böyle olur

141
Belhanda tribünlere silah hareketi yaptı

Belhanda tribünlere silah hareketi yaptı

86
Singapur'da uçan taksi ilk şehir turunu attı

Singapur'da uçan taksi ilk şehir turunu attı

125
Anlaşmalar sonrasında gözler Türkiye'deki Suriyelilerde

Anlaşmalar sonrasında gözler Türkiye'deki Suriyelilerde

215
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir