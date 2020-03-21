taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5528
Euro
7.0216
Altın
1498.96
Borsa
85795.79
Gram Altın
315.831
Bitcoin
39364.14

British police seize toilet paper thieves

Dozens of stolen toilet rolls and hand sanitizer were recovered by police amid supermarket shelves being emptied in coronavirus panic buying.

REUTERS | 21.03.2020 - 16:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British police said on Saturday they had discovered a haul of stolen toilet paper and hand wash products - in short supply due to the spread of coronavirus - after stopping a vehicle that had also been stolen.

THREE ARRESTED

Three men were arrested late on Friday for burglary offences relating to the dozens of packs of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, which have been hard to find in stores in Britain as shoppers rushed to stock up, and for the theft of the vehicle.

British police seize toilet paper thieves

“Police officers always get a massive sense of satisfaction when we catch burglars... however we never expected to find this stolen loot in the boot,” the Operational Support Group of police in Essex, a county northeast of London, said on Twitter.

British police seize toilet paper thieves

"Stolen items recovered and 3 arrested all within an hour of it being reported" it said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
German coronavirus cases rise to 16,662
The country has seen a total of 70 deaths from coronavirus cases.
Iran’s coronavirus death toll reaches 1,556
According to the countries ministry, 123 more people died in the last 24 hours.
Death toll from coronavirus in some countries
According to the World Health Organization, worldwide death toll nears 11,500.
WHO warns youth on coronavirus
“Today, I have a message for young people: You are not invincible.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday during a news conference.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bulgaristan korona yardımı için Türkiye'ye minnettar
Bulgaristan korona yardımı için Türkiye'ye minnettar
237
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan koronavirüse karşı uyardı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan koronavirüse karşı uyardı
702
İtalya, 3200 korona ölümünün incelendiği rapor yayınladı
İtalya, 3200 korona ölümünün incelendiği rapor yayınladı
49
Koronavirüs uyarılarına rağmen Belgrad Ormanı doldu
Koronavirüs uyarılarına rağmen Belgrad Ormanı doldu
350
Çin Kızılhaç Başkanı İtalya'yı azarladı
Çin Kızılhaç Başkanı İtalya'yı azarladı
226
Uzmanlık eğitimindeki hekimlere görev verilebilecek
Uzmanlık eğitimindeki hekimlere görev verilebilecek
109
DSÖ'den gençlere korona uyarısı
DSÖ'den gençlere korona uyarısı
66
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir