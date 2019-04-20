British police show no ruthless for the demonstrators

This is the dramatic moment police officers dragged two climate change protesters along the street as they cleared Oxford Circus last night.

RUTHLESS BRITISH POLICE OFFICERS

In the video, an police officer can be seen pulling an unmoving blonde demonstrator along the ground towards the edge of the police cordon.

The video was video today as police dismantled and removed the bright pink wooden boat, which has become the symbol of the five-day climate change protesters, from the centre of the road.

More than 500 protests have been arrested since Monday, including three charged with gluing themselves to a train.