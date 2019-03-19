taraftar değil haberciyiz
Brussels bomb alert: EU Commission area on lockdown

Around 40 people have been evacuated as police and fire services respond to reports of a bomb near the European Commission.

Haber Merkezi | 19.03.2019 - 15:49..
Brussels bomb alert: EU Commission area on lockdown

A bomb threat has been reported at the European Commission office and surrounding buildings on Tuesday, reported the Brussels Times.

NEAR THE BRITISH EMBASSY

Police have cordoned off a 100-meter section on Avenue D'Augerghem near the British embassy, just off the Schumann roundabout where the EU’s Commission and European Council is based.

Brussels bomb alert: EU Commission area on lockdown

The cordon and evacuations were sparked this morning after a consultancy firm for the Commission said they had received a call about a bomb.

Brussels bomb alert: EU Commission area on lockdown

Part of the street has been sealed off and sniffer dogs have been sent to the scene.

Brussels bomb alert: EU Commission area on lockdown

Firefighters have been seen entering the building of the firm, which has been evacuated by staff.

Brussels bomb alert: EU Commission area on lockdown

