Brussels bomb alert: EU Commission area on lockdown

A bomb threat has been reported at the European Commission office and surrounding buildings on Tuesday, reported the Brussels Times.

NEAR THE BRITISH EMBASSY

Police have cordoned off a 100-meter section on Avenue D'Augerghem near the British embassy, just off the Schumann roundabout where the EU’s Commission and European Council is based.

The cordon and evacuations were sparked this morning after a consultancy firm for the Commission said they had received a call about a bomb.

Part of the street has been sealed off and sniffer dogs have been sent to the scene.

Firefighters have been seen entering the building of the firm, which has been evacuated by staff.