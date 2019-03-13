taraftar değil haberciyiz
Building containing school collapses in Nigeria's Lagos

A building containing a school collapsed on Wednesday in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, an emergency agency spokesman said.

REUTERS | 13.03.2019 - 15:29..
There was no immediate information on any casualties, Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency’s southwest region, said.

POOR CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS USED

Nigeria is frequently hit by building collapses, with weak enforcement of regulations and poor construction materials often used. In 2016, more than 100 people were killed when a church came down in southeastern Nigeria.

Building containing school collapses in Nigeria's Lagos

In Lagos that same year, a five-story building still under construction collapsed, killing at least 30 people.

Building containing school collapses in Nigeria's Lagos WATCH

Building containing school collapses in Nigeria's Lagos

A floating school built to withstand storms and floods was also brought down in Lagos in 2016, though nobody was reported injured.

