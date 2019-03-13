There was no immediate information on any casualties, Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency’s southwest region, said.

POOR CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS USED

Nigeria is frequently hit by building collapses, with weak enforcement of regulations and poor construction materials often used. In 2016, more than 100 people were killed when a church came down in southeastern Nigeria.

In Lagos that same year, a five-story building still under construction collapsed, killing at least 30 people.

Building containing school collapses in Nigeria's Lagos WATCH

A floating school built to withstand storms and floods was also brought down in Lagos in 2016, though nobody was reported injured.