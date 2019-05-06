taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9936
Euro
6.7084
Altın
1281.28
Borsa
92453.98
Gram Altın
247.567

‘Calm can be restored only after stopping Israeli attacks'

Palestinian people besieged in the Gaza Strip for more than 12 years demand their basic rights only, says Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

AA | 06.05.2019 - 10:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Calm can be restored in the blockaded Gaza Strip only after stopping the Israeli attacks against Palestinian protestors, Hamas leader said late Sunday.

'PITILESS ATTACKS'

"We stress that the more atrocious the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian civilians are, the stronger the Palestinian response will be," Ismail Haniyeh said in a written statement. "Hamas stresses that calm can be restored only after stopping the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and implementing the ceasefire understandings by the Israeli occupation," Haniyeh added.

‘Calm can be restored only after stopping Israeli attacks'

"The Palestinian people besieged in the Gaza Strip for more than 12 years demand their basic rights only, as per all international laws and conventions," according to the statement.

‘Calm can be restored only after stopping Israeli attacks'

Since Saturday, 25 Palestinians, including two pregnant women and two infants, were martyred and more than 100 others wounded by Israeli airstrikes.

‘Calm can be restored only after stopping Israeli attacks'

The escalation in the Gaza Strip started when four Palestinians were martyred, including a teenager, and 51 wounded on Friday in Israeli army attacks on Hamas-affiliated sites and a separate attack on a rally against the decade-long occupation and siege of the Gaza strip.

‘Calm can be restored only after stopping Israeli attacks'

The Israeli assaults were met by Palestinian resistance factions launching 600 rockets towards Israeli settlements, killing three people, according to Israeli figures.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kadir Mısıroğlu hayatını kaybetti

Kadir Mısıroğlu hayatını kaybetti

2193
Bülent Arınç seçim iptali tartışmalarını değerlendirdi

Bülent Arınç seçim iptali tartışmalarını değerlendirdi

308
İstanbul seçimleriyle ilgili karar için gözler YSK'da

İstanbul seçimleriyle ilgili karar için gözler YSK'da

137
ABD, Akdeniz'de Türkiye'nin petrol aramasına karşı çıktı

ABD, Akdeniz'de Türkiye'nin petrol aramasına karşı çıktı

71
Işıl Reçber sosyetik dostları sayesinde kazanıyor

Işıl Reçber sosyetik dostları sayesinde kazanıyor

15
Rusya'daki uçak yangınının içeriden görüntüsü

Rusya'daki uçak yangınının içeriden görüntüsü

19
Vatan nöbetinde ilk sahur

Vatan nöbetinde ilk sahur

80
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir