Canada bans dolphin and whale captivity

In a new bill approved by the Canadian government bans whales and dolphins from being bred or held in captivity.

REUTERS | 12.06.2019 - 13:55..
The Canadian House of Commons made it illegal to keep a whale, dolphin or porpoise captive. The “Free Willy” bill S203 — named after the 1993 movie about a young boy who frees an orca from a US water park — will make cetacean captivity punishable by fines up to $US150,000 ($A215,000).

"FREE WILLY"

The bill also bans the import and export of marine mammals, as well as their embryos and sperm.

Canada bans dolphin and whale captivity

PETA has used the news to issue a warning on Twitter to a certain US amusement park that many activists consider particularly exploitative: “HUGE NEWS! Canada just banned the captivity of dolphins and whales across the country. SeaWorld; you’re next #EmptyTheTanks”

Canada bans dolphin and whale captivity

However, Canada’s ban on captive whales and dolphins will not affect those already in captivity, meaning nearly 60 animals will likely live out their natural lives at Marineland and the Vancouver Aquarium.

