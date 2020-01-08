Canada orders its troops to move out of Iraq

Canada is moving soldiers out of Iraq and into Kuwait because of security issues, Canada’s chief of defense staff Gen. Jonathan Vance said Tuesday.

"WE ARE DOING THIS TO ENSURE THEIR SAFETY"

The general made the announcement on Twitter. The letter was addressed to the families of the soldiers to help clear up uncertainty after the Iraqi government voted to have Western troops leave the country.

“The news coming out of the Middle East is alarming for many of you, as such I thought it best to communicate with you directly to provide an update on Canada’s missions in the region, and more importantly the status and well-being of your family and friends deployed in Iraq and Kuwait and elsewhere in the Region,” the letter states. “Over the coming days, and as a result of Coalition and NATO planning, some of our people will be moved temporarily from Iraq to Kuwait. Simply put, we are doing this to ensure their safety and security.”





The Iraqi demand that Western troops leave follows in the wake of the US killing of an Iranian general on Friday near Baghdad airport. Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in a drone attack.

Canada is taking the same path in removing troops as have Germany, Croatia and Romania.