taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9754
Euro
6.6621
Altın
1546.54
Borsa
114460.42
Gram Altın
296.612
Bitcoin
43723.88

Canada to release new immigration program

The program targets to bring in one million immigrants in 3 years.

AA | 03.01.2020 - 11:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Canada will introduce an immigration program to allow communities to pick based on labor needs, and in a separate plan will bring in 1 million newcomers over three years, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced Thursday.

But the government also said this week that an immigration plan that allowed Canadians to sponsor parents and grandparents has been suspended.

LOW BIRTH RATE

The new program is designed to “make it easier for communities to welcome the workers they need most,” according to a statement on the Liberal government’s website.

In all, 10,000 immigrants can be brought to Canada through the program. A target date for implementing the plan was not given but it is likely to be in place this year.

Canada to release new immigration program

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also instructed Mendicino to draw up a plan that would bring 1 million newcomers to Canada over three years. Immigrants are needed to fill the vacancies created by an aging population and low birth rate.

The Conference Board of Canada predicted that by 2030 more than 9 million Canadians will reach retirement age in a country with a population of 38 million.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft crashes in Thambapillai
Four confirmed dead after the plane crash.
Javad Zarif slams US for killing commander Soleimani
Qasem Soleimani was the long-time commander of the Quds Force, which has been designated as a terror group in the US since 2007.
Number of Jakarta flooding victims rises to 43
The country’s Meteorology and Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicted that heavy rains will continue to hit Jakarta and nearby towns until Jan. 10.
Australian victims blast PM Morrison
Bushfire victims shouted at Prime Minister at Scott Morrison, called him names and refused to shake his hand until he promised to do more.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

336
ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

293
Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

127
Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

100
Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

143
Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

67
Kasım Süleymani kimdir

Kasım Süleymani kimdir

156
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir