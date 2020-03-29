taraftar değil haberciyiz
Canada's first lady recovers from coronavirus

In Canada, 5,655 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 466 recovered and 61 people died.

AA | 29.03.2020 - 15:47..
Canada's First Lady Sophie Trudeau announced on Sunday that she recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that she felt much better. Her doctor and the Ottawa Public Health Authority also confirmed that she beat the virus.

"PM TRUDEAU IS IN GOOD HEALTH"

Due to suspicions of coronavirus, the first lady and prime minister announced that they would self quarantine, in a statement by Canada's Prime Ministry on March 11. The next day, the it was announced that Sophie Trudeau tested positive for the disease.

The statement said that her health was improving and that all precautions were being taken."Prime Minister Trudeau is good in health, and there are no traces of the illness. He will stay in quarantine for 14 days. Since he does not show any symptoms, he will not be tested," it said.

YORUMLAR
