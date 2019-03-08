taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.46205
Euro
6.12755
Altın
1294.105
Borsa
101517.31
Gram Altın
227.234

Canada's Trudeau denies impropriety, offers no apology

Trudeau denied interfering in Canada’s judicial system as he sought to defuse a crisis threatening his political future, and offered no apology, asserting only that lessons had been learned.

REUTERS | 08.03.2019 - 12:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Trudeau called a news conference to address allegations that improper pressure was put on former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to help construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc avoid a criminal trial.

REJECTED ALL CLAIMS

“There was no breakdown of our systems, of our rule of law, of the integrity of our institutions,” Trudeau, the Liberal Party leader, told reporters. “There was never any inappropriate pressure.”

Trudeau, 47, came to power in November 2015 promising “sunny ways,” more accountability and a greater number of women in the Cabinet. Yet two-high powered female ministers have quit over the case and he now finds himself accused of trying to arrange a backroom deal with a major company.

Canada's Trudeau denies impropriety, offers no apology

Trudeau and other officials deny doing anything improper by asking Wilson-Raybould to consider offering SNC-Lavalin a deal to avoid a trial on charges of bribing Libyan officials. Wilson-Raybould had the power to scrap the decision to go to trial and impose a fine but decided against it. Trudeau, who discussed the matter with Wilson-Raybould on Sept. 17, said: “I stressed the importance of protecting Canadian jobs and reiterated that this issue was one of significant national importance.”

CRISIS CAUSED RESIGNATION

The crisis has prompted the resignations of Wilson-Raybould, Treasury Board President Jane Philpott and Trudeau’s closest political aide, Gerald Butts. “There are many lessons to be learned and many things we would have liked to have done differently,” Trudeau said, adding he should have been aware Wilson-Raybould was unhappy.

A weekly tracking poll released by Nanos Research on Tuesday put the Conservatives at 35 percent public support, with the Liberals at 34 percent. A Jan. 8 Nanos poll put the Liberals at 39 percent and the Conservatives at 33 percent.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fenerbahçe Beko İspanya'dan eli boş döndü

Fenerbahçe Beko İspanya'dan eli boş döndü

34
Hulusi Akar yeni askerlik sistemini anlattı

Hulusi Akar yeni askerlik sistemini anlattı

63
PKK'nın yaktığı cami ibadete açıldı

PKK'nın yaktığı cami ibadete açıldı

30
Kural: Sıla arkadaşlarıma ve inançlarıma saygı duymadı

Kural: Sıla arkadaşlarıma ve inançlarıma saygı duymadı

74
Suriyeliler evlerine dönüyor

Suriyeliler evlerine dönüyor

238
Sisi'nin idamlarını ABD haklı buldu

Sisi'nin idamlarını ABD haklı buldu

179
Ses gelen mezardan canlı adam çıktı

Ses gelen mezardan canlı adam çıktı

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir