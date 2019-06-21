taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8193
Euro
6.5915
Altın
1392.88
Borsa
94071.51
Gram Altın
260.342

Canadian gov't lifts sanctions on Venezuela’s former spy chief

Last month, the US had also removed sanctions on Figuera after he defected from the government.

REUTERS | 21.06.2019 - 17:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Canada has lifted economic sanctions on Venezuelan former spy chief, who was involved in the April 30 military uprising, in a new sign of continued support to the Venezuelan opposition.

"Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera has broken ranks with the [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro regime and has called for change in Venezuela," said the Global Affairs Canada, the country’s Foreign Ministry, in a Twitter post.

Canada encourages others "who believe in democracy" for Venezuelan people to follow example of Figuera, former director of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), it added.

CANADA HAD PUT SANCTIONS ON FIGUERA ON APRIL 13

The Donald Trump administration had called on Maduro's senior officials and military to throw their support behind Guaido, offering the removal of sanctions should they change course.

Canadian gov't lifts sanctions on Venezuela’s former spy chief

Figuera served as head of SEBIN from October 2018 till April 30, 2019. Previously, he also served as aide-de-camp of former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s for 12 years.

Maduro said Figuera was "the most powerful figure" to join opposition leader Juan Guaido's failed uprising, and claimed he was "recruited by US intelligence services" in 2018, following the event.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Öcalan'ın mektubunu açıklayan Özcan'dan skandal sözler

Öcalan'ın mektubunu açıklayan Özcan'dan skandal sözler

602
HDP, Öcalan'ın açıklamalarına cevap verdi

HDP, Öcalan'ın açıklamalarına cevap verdi

392
İran ABD İHA'sının vurulma görüntülerini paylaştı

İran ABD İHA'sının vurulma görüntülerini paylaştı

187
Seçime 2 gün kala yayınlanan son anket

Seçime 2 gün kala yayınlanan son anket

856
İmamoğlu: Son dönemde atılan taklaları görüyorsunuz

İmamoğlu: Son dönemde atılan taklaları görüyorsunuz

570
70 milyon liranın sahibi ortaya çıkmadı

70 milyon liranın sahibi ortaya çıkmadı

254
Yavuz'a, Fatih fırkateyni eşlik etti

Yavuz'a, Fatih fırkateyni eşlik etti

120
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir