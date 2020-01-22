taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.935
Euro
6.5756
Altın
1556.09
Borsa
123973.33
Gram Altın
296.618
Bitcoin
51894.98

Canadian victim of Ukraine plane crash repatriated

It has been confirmed that there were 57 Canadians on the plane along with 29 permanent residents.

AA | 22.01.2020 - 10:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The first remains of a Canadian who died when Iran shot down a passenger plane earlier this month arrived in Canada on Tuesday.

The airline disaster claimed the lives of 176 people, 57 of them Canadian. The Ukrainian airliner was shot down inadvertently shortly after departing from an airport near Tehran nearly two weeks ago.

TRUDEAU INSISTED TO IRAN TO SEND BACK THE VICTIM’S REMAINS

The issue of returning remains to Canada has surfaced because Iran considers anyone born in Iran an Iranian, irrespective of other citizenships they might hold.

Canadian victim of Ukraine plane crash repatriated

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has insisted to Iran that if a family in Canada wants the remains brought home that their wishes be followed. “We recognize that is a challenge that Iran does not recognize double citizenship, but the focus that we’ve had on supporting the families has been to ensure that the families’ wishes are respected with regards to burials, in regards to the next steps, and that is what we have been insisting on with Iran,” Trudeau said Tuesday.

Canadian victim of Ukraine plane crash repatriated

“Respecting the wishes of the families lines up not with a question of citizenship, but it lines up also with international laws and practice and with principles around Islam for burials.”

Canadian victim of Ukraine plane crash repatriated

There have been reports that Iranian officials are intimidating families to do burials in Iran, but Champagne said if a family complains, Canada acts.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Saudi Crown Prince hacked Jeff Bezos's phone
Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had his mobile phone hacked after receiving a WhatsApp message that had been sent by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, the Guardian reported.
US confirms first case of deadly Wuhan virus
At least six people have died and nearly 300 cases reported this month in China. Beyond China, the virus has affected people in Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
UN concerned about violent clashes in Lebanon
UN spokeswoman said people have the right to participate in public affairs and shape all decisions that affect their lives, including by peacefully assembling to express their concerns.
Clashes kill 2, injure 60 in Iraq's capital
More than 500 people have been killed and 17,000 injured in the protests, according to Iraq's commission.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çin'de görülen ölümcül koronavirüs salgını ABD'ye sıçradı

Çin'de görülen ölümcül koronavirüs salgını ABD'ye sıçradı

96
Pompeo: Venezuela'daki iktidarı değiştirme peşindeyiz

Pompeo: Venezuela'daki iktidarı değiştirme peşindeyiz

121
Diyanet'ten Cem Vakfı'na ziyaret

Diyanet'ten Cem Vakfı'na ziyaret

128
Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan şehit teğmenin ailesine taziye ziyareti

Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan şehit teğmenin ailesine taziye ziyareti

92
ABD'de yeni silah yasasına karşı halk sokaklarda yürüdü

ABD'de yeni silah yasasına karşı halk sokaklarda yürüdü

54
Suudi Prens Selman Amazon kurucusunun telefonunu hackledi

Suudi Prens Selman Amazon kurucusunun telefonunu hackledi

43
Made in Turkey yerine Made in Türkiye geliyor

Made in Turkey yerine Made in Türkiye geliyor

206
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir