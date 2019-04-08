Cappadocia hosts over 440,000 visitors in Q1

Turkey's world-famous scenic Cappadocia region attracted 440,686 visitors in the first quarter of 2019, reaching the six-year peak.

THE REGION PRESERVED AS A UNESCO'S WORLD HERITAGE LIST

Cappadocia is famous for its unique "fairy chimney" volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities, boutique hotels and houses carved into rocks, churches, chapels, and shelters used during the early years of the Christian faith. It also allows tourists to enjoy a birds-eye-view of the historical sites with hot air balloon trips. The region, located in Central Anatolia's Nevsehir province, is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism figures revealed that the number of tourists visiting Cappadocia surged 14.5% year-on-year in the January-March period. In the three-month period, the top three touristic sites in the region were Goreme Open Air Museum, Kaymaklı Underground City, and Derinkuyu Underground City.

Mustafa Durmaz, head of the Goreme (a historical town in the region) Tourism Development Cooperative, said Cappadocia saw one of its busiest seasons in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the past years. "The active period through the end of 2018 gave hints that the intensity would continue this year," Durmaz said in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency. Durmaz noted that sector representatives made all preparations in advance to provide the high quality of touristic services.

"In this period, Cappadocia hosts foreign visitors mostly from the Far East and Europe," he said. He said as soon as the weather becomes warmer, the current accommodation capacity will reach its limits.

Durmaz also said the student groups across Turkey should prefer day-trips to visit the region in the spring months, as there is an accommodation shortage due to the high hotel occupancy rates.