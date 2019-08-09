taraftar değil haberciyiz
Cappadocia visitors up 27 pct in second half 2019

The region which is a popular tourist spot in central Turkey welcomed nearly 394,000 visitors last month.

AA | 09.08.2019 - 09:05..
Cappadocia, one of Turkey’s most attractive tourist destinations, saw nearly 27% rise in its visitor number in July compared to last year, according to a local data.

With its unique fairy chimney volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities, cave hotels and hot air balloon rides, Cappadocia is a charming touristic hub in the central Nevşehir province.

THE REGION IS PRESERVED AS A UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE SITE

Last month, the site hosted nearly 394,000 visitors, Nevşehir Governorate said The Goreme Open Air Museum was the top touristic site with over 135,000 visitors in July. Some 310,000 tourists visited Cappadocia in July 2018, according to the governorate data.



