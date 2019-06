Turkey will host a hot-air balloon festival for the first time in Cappadocia, the otherworldly touristic hub famed for its fairy chimneys.

BALLON FESTIVAL

The Cappadocia International Hot-Air Balloon Festival, set for July 3-7, will be organized by the Urgup Municipality in the central Nevşehir province.

During the event, some 150 hot air balloons will take six different flights and 20 balloons of various shapes from nearly a dozen countries will take to the skies.