taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1387
Euro
6.666
Altın
1675.19
Borsa
114789.21
Gram Altın
330.335
Bitcoin
60197.84

Car drives into German Carnival Parade

A car drove into a crowd at a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen on Monday and several people are believed to be injured, police said, adding that they had detained the driver.

REUTERS | 24.02.2020 - 18:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Ten people were injured on Monday after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.

SECOND ATTACK IN A WEEK

Police declined to say if was an accident or if the driver had deliberately rammed the car into the crowd.

Car drives into German Carnival Parade

German news website HNA cited witnesses as saying that the driver appeared to have deliberately targeted children and that he had driven into the crowd "at full throttle."

Car drives into German Carnival Parade

The incident comes less than a week after a gunman gunned down 11 people, including himself, in one of the worst racist attacks in Germany since World War Two.

Car drives into German Carnival Parade

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump cheered by huge crowd in India
Trump said US will sign an agreement to sell $3 billion worth of helicopters and other equipment to Indian military.
EU funds $251 million to tackle the outbreak
The commission noted that a part of these funds will be allocated immediately to different sectors, while the rest will be released in the next months.
France: We intend to stand by Greece against Turkey
French Defence Minister Florence Parly said the accord between Turkey and Libya is a cause of high concern.
Death toll rises to 50 in Iran, lawmaker says
Earlier on Monday, Iran’s state television announced that the death toll from the virus in the country rose to 12 with 47 confirmed cases.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Can Yaman, yine İtalya'da
Can Yaman, yine İtalya'da
133
Ozan Tufan: Böyle bir şey olabilir mi
Ozan Tufan: Böyle bir şey olabilir mi
291
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
136
İran'da koronavirüs nedeniyle ölü sayısı 50'ye yükseldi
İran'da koronavirüs nedeniyle ölü sayısı 50'ye yükseldi
231
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
249
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
604
Ersun Yanal: İstifam söz konusu değil
Ersun Yanal: İstifam söz konusu değil
254
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir