Cause of Notre Dame fire is electrical short-circuit

French officials think an electrical short-circuit was the most likely cause of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire.

REUTERS | 19.04.2019 - 09:22..
Cause of Notre Dame fire is electrical short-circuit

Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames on Monday in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, a searing loss for the city and for France.

ELECTRICAL SHORT-CIRCUIT

Since Tuesday, Paris prosecutors have been investigating what could have turned the Gothic masterpiece into an inferno. At least 40 employees at the Paris landmark have been questioned so far.

Cause of Notre Dame fire is electrical short-circuit

According the early reports of prosecutors, an electrical short-circuit caused the fire that ripped through Notre Dame Cathedral.

Notre Dame fire WATCH

The fund to renovate the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris reached the one billion euro mark as President Emmanuel Macron said the cathedral would be rebuilt in five years.

Cause of Notre Dame fire is electrical short-circuit

