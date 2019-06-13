taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8294
Euro
6.6021
Altın
1337.41
Borsa
92605.84
Gram Altın
250.366

Ceasefire declared in Idlib under the guidance of Turkey

Russia and Turkey have brokered a complete ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province between Assad regime forces and pro-democracy protesters.

REUTERS | 13.06.2019 - 09:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Ceasefire declared in Idlib under the guidance of Turkey

The Russian military said the ceasefire applied to the Idlib de-escalation zone and had led to a significant reduction in violence on Wednesday.

Intensive shelling continued to target towns and cities in southern Idlib countryside and northern Hama countryside after midnight, when the ceasefire was supposed to take effect.

REGIME FORCES KILLED AT LEAST 25 IN LAST WEEK

Assad forces’ aerial strikes on Monday killed at least 25 civilians, in northwestern Syria in the sixth week of a Russian-led military that has so far killed hundreds of civilians, according to residents and civil rescuers.

Ceasefire declared in Idlib under the guidance of Turkey

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Ceasefire declared in Idlib under the guidance of Turkey

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kredi kartı asgari ödemelerinde değişiklik

Kredi kartı asgari ödemelerinde değişiklik

49
Trump, Polonya'ya F-35 sattı

Trump, Polonya'ya F-35 sattı

49
Yeni askerlik sisteminde terhis tartışması

Yeni askerlik sisteminde terhis tartışması

89
Rusya 20 ton kayısı tezgâha çıkarmama kararı aldı

Rusya 20 ton kayısı tezgâha çıkarmama kararı aldı

69
Düğün fotoğrafçılarının doğal platosu Akçakoca

Düğün fotoğrafçılarının doğal platosu Akçakoca

14
Meclis'in gündeminde faytoncular var

Meclis'in gündeminde faytoncular var

55
Adana'da dedikodu kavgası: 1 yaralı

Adana'da dedikodu kavgası: 1 yaralı

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir