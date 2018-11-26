taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.24
Euro
5.9585
Altın
1224.83
Borsa
93874.02
Gram Altın
205.964

Chaos in Paris turns police violent

The protests turned violent as the security forces used tear gas to disperse the "yellow vests" in Paris.

AA | 26.11.2018 - 16:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Chaos in Paris turns police violent

Violent clashes between police and protesters are ongoing in the French capital, with demonstrators protest rising fuel taxes and Macron’s government.

POLICE VIOLENCE

French police made dozens of arrests across France amid violent anti-government protests described by one of the protesters as a "civil war,". Protesters were showered by water cannons as demonstrators clashed with police in central Paris.

Chaos in Paris turns police violent

A footage of a young demonstrator sits against a wall covered in blood as a someone sprays water from a bottle on his face to clean the wounds, bring police violence to light.

Chaos in Paris turns police violent WATCH

MACRON: "THERE IS NO PLACE FOR VIOLENCE"

So far, at least two people have been killed, over 750 people, including 136 security guards were injured and 693 people have been detained during one-week demonstrations.

Chaos erupts in Paris after protesters face-off against police WATCH

Over a thousand demonstrators also gathered in front of Elysee Palace calling for President Emmanuel Macron to resign. However, French president slammed the violent protesters, saying "Shame on those who attacked citizens, journalists and politicians" on Twitter. He said there is no place for violence in France.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gamze Özçelik tesettüre girdi

Gamze Özçelik tesettüre girdi

528
İstanbul'da askeri helikopter düştü

İstanbul'da askeri helikopter düştü

198
Acun Ilıcalı - Şeyma Subaşı boşandı

Acun Ilıcalı - Şeyma Subaşı boşandı

281
Rus gemisinin Ukrayna gemisine saldırı anı

Rus gemisinin Ukrayna gemisine saldırı anı

53
Şeyma Subaşı ile Acun Ilıcalı boşanmak üzere adliyede

Şeyma Subaşı ile Acun Ilıcalı boşanmak üzere adliyede

132
CHP, Süleyman Soylu'ya karşı HDP'lileri savundu

CHP, Süleyman Soylu'ya karşı HDP'lileri savundu

143
Acun Ilıcalı'dan ilk açıklama

Acun Ilıcalı'dan ilk açıklama

75
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir