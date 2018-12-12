taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3713
Euro
6.08605
Altın
1244.36
Borsa
91624
Gram Altın
215.229

Child dies of wounds from Israeli gunfire in Gaza

A 4-year-old boy was injured 4 days ago during protests.

AA | 12.12.2018 - 11:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A Palestinian child on Tuesday succumbed to wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation protests in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday.

HE WAS INJURED DURING A PROTEST

Ahmed Yassir Abu Abed, 4, from the eastern city of Khan Younis was injured during a protest near Gaza Strip’s eastern border four days ago, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement. “He was martyred today,” he said.

Child dies of wounds from Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Paramedics carry a wounded person to ambulance during a protest against Israeli blockade over Gaza on December 10, 2018, at the coast of Gaza Strip

Since March, more than 210 Palestinians have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire during protests in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes and villages in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 11-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fransa'da güvenlik tehdidi seviyesi yükseltildi

Fransa'da güvenlik tehdidi seviyesi yükseltildi

89
Adriana Lima Metin Hara'yı takipten çıkardı

Adriana Lima Metin Hara'yı takipten çıkardı

39
Dakota Johnson: Sevişme sahneleri çok sıkıcı

Dakota Johnson: Sevişme sahneleri çok sıkıcı

29
Hollanda'da Kırmızı Yelekliler eylem yapacak

Hollanda'da Kırmızı Yelekliler eylem yapacak

86
Meclis'te FETÖ kavgası

Meclis'te FETÖ kavgası

48
Şehit Emniyet Müdürü Verdi'ye veda

Şehit Emniyet Müdürü Verdi'ye veda

68
Mustafa Destici'nin sataşma itirazı

Mustafa Destici'nin sataşma itirazı

34
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir