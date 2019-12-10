taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8126
Euro
6.4378
Altın
1463.21
Borsa
109110.35
Gram Altın
273.517
Bitcoin
42539.26

Chilean plane carrying 38 believed goes missing

In a statement by Chilean Air Forces said that search and rescue efforts continue in the area where the signal was lost with the hope of finding any survivors.

AA | 10.12.2019 - 11:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Air force's announcement comes after losing radio signal with plane on Antarctica flight for more than 7 hours.

Chile's Air Force declared Antarctica destined lost plane with 38 people on board as crashed on Tuesday.

IT WAS CARRYING 17 CREW MEMBERS AND 21 PASSENGERS

"Chilean Air Force reports that the C-130 Hercules plane, after losing radio contact for more than seven hours, has been declared crashed," it said in a Twitter statement.

The air force underlined that it contacted family members of those onboard "to keep them informed of this unfortunate situation that affects both the institution and the nation."

Chilean plane carrying 38 believed goes missing

The plane was traveling to Antarctica to help maintain facilities at Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva, a Chilean base on the northern part of the continent, according to a statement late Monday.

President Sebastian Pinera tweeted that he is monitoring the developments with defense and interior ministers from the headquarters of the force.

Chilean plane carrying 38 believed to have crashed

Air force's announcement comes after losing radio signal with plane on Antarctica flight for more than 7 hours

Beyza Binnur Donmez   |10.12.2019
Chilean plane carrying 38 believed to have crashedfile photo

ANKARA

Chile's Air Force declared Antarctica destined lost plane with 38 people on board as crashed on Tuesday.

"Chilean Air Force reports that the C-130 Hercules plane, after losing radio contact for more than seven hours, has been declared crashed," it said in a Twitter statement.

Chilean plane carrying 38 believed goes missing
Chilean plane carrying 38 believed goes missing
Fuerza Aérea de Chile@FACh_Chile

Gráfica que complementa Comunicado de Prensa

View image on Twitter
406
6:33 AM - Dec 10, 2019
Twitter Ads info and privacy
531 people are talking about this

Search and rescue efforts continue in the area where the signal was lost with the hope of finding any survivors, it added.

The air force underlined that it contacted family members of those onboard "to keep them informed of this unfortunate situation that affects both the institution and the nation."

The plane was traveling to Antarctica to help maintain facilities at Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva, a Chilean base on the northern part of the continent, according to a statement late Monday.

It was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers.

President Sebastian Pinera tweeted that he is monitoring the developments with defense and interior ministers from the headquarters of the force.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şeyma Subaşı hayat şartları yüzünden namaz kılamıyor

Şeyma Subaşı hayat şartları yüzünden namaz kılamıyor

268
Selahattin Demirtaş yeniden hastaneye kaldırıldı

Selahattin Demirtaş yeniden hastaneye kaldırıldı

724
4 saat yatak bekleyen çocuk Boris Johnson'a özür diletti

4 saat yatak bekleyen çocuk Boris Johnson'a özür diletti

202
MetroPOLL'ün bu pazar seçim olsa anketi

MetroPOLL'ün bu pazar seçim olsa anketi

160
Tokai Çakmak 35 milyon liraya satıldı

Tokai Çakmak 35 milyon liraya satıldı

88
Türk şirketleri silah üretiminde ilk 100'de

Türk şirketleri silah üretiminde ilk 100'de

101
İsrail Başsavcısı'ndan Netanyahu'ya uyarı

İsrail Başsavcısı'ndan Netanyahu'ya uyarı

24
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir