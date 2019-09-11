taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7534
Euro
6.3281
Altın
1494.07
Borsa
101968.87
Gram Altın
276.056
Bitcoin
57616.33

China agrees on selling military drones to Serbia

Serbia has already been boosting its armed forces with Russian warplanes and armored vehicles while seeking European Union membership.

REUTERS | 11.09.2019 - 17:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Serbia announced it will buy Chinese military drones after a visit by a high-ranking Chinese military delegation.

China has agreed on the sale of armed drones which will be the first time Chinese-made unmanned aerial vehicles to be sold to a European country, according to local Serbian media on Tuesday.

"SERBIA HAS AN INDEPENDENT POLICY"

Belgrade announced that it would buy nine Pterodactyl-1 armed drones from Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, but might go as far as purchasing 15 more. "This is something that has been agreed earlier, which will significantly strengthen the Serbian Armed Forces and will gain capabilities that it has not had before," said Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin in a written statement.

China agrees on selling military drones to Serbia

Referring to the criticism of the West on Serbia-China relations, Vulin said Serbia is a free and sovereign country that will pursue an independent policy. He also praised the visit by the delegation of the Central Military Committee of China to Serbia and described it as "a great honor".

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Berkay ve Arda Turan'ın davasında karar çıktı

Berkay ve Arda Turan'ın davasında karar çıktı

188
Erdoğan belediye başkanlarıyla Beştepe'de buluştu

Erdoğan belediye başkanlarıyla Beştepe'de buluştu

205
Ali Babacan, Zülfü Livaneli'ye teklif götürdü

Ali Babacan, Zülfü Livaneli'ye teklif götürdü

181
Berkay ve Arda Turan'dan duruşma sonrası açıklamalar

Berkay ve Arda Turan'dan duruşma sonrası açıklamalar

211
Netanyahu mitingini roket alarmı nedeniyle yarıda kesti

Netanyahu mitingini roket alarmı nedeniyle yarıda kesti

142
İngilizlerin Ege haritası, Yunanları endişelendirdi

İngilizlerin Ege haritası, Yunanları endişelendirdi

78
Euro 2020 Elemelerinde H grubunda averajla lideriz

Euro 2020 Elemelerinde H grubunda averajla lideriz

128
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir