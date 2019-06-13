taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8311
Euro
6.6009
Altın
1337.49
Borsa
92605.84
Gram Altın
250.406

China and Hong Kong will work out issues, Trump says

Trump is sure China and Hong Kong will “be able to work it out”, he said, after escalating protests against the city’s divisive extradition bill plunged the global financial hub into chaos.

AA | 13.06.2019 - 08:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Donald Trump said Wednesday he is "sure" China and Hong Kong will "be able to work it out" after mass demonstrations against a proposed extradition bill turned violent.

TRUMP CONFIDENT HONG KONG AND CHINA WILL WORK THINGS OUT AFTER PROTESTS

The legal amendment would allow Hongkongers to be extradited to mainland China to face trial, which protesters said would put many at risk for extradition to China on politically-motivated charges and have demanded Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to resign over the matter.

"I hope it all works out for China and for Hong Kong," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I understand the reason for the demonstration, but I'm sure they'll be able to work it out. I hope they're going to be able to work it out with China."

China and Hong Kong will work out issues, Trump says

Hong Kong is governed by a "one country, two systems" understanding under which the local government oversees internal affairs but foreign and defense policies are decided by China.

Protests against the extradition bill turned violent Wednesday as police fired tear gas on demonstrators.

China and Hong Kong will work out issues, Trump says

Police attempted to forcibly remove protesters from the Legislative Council complex where legislators were debating proposed amendments to the extradition bill, according to the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based newspaper.

China and Hong Kong will work out issues, Trump says

Protesters, mostly young people camped there since late Tuesday, were building metal barricades in a face-off with police donning riot-gear. The demonstrations are regarded as being the largest since the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement rallies in 2014 when protesters used umbrellas to shield against police pepper spray.

China and Hong Kong will work out issues, Trump says

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kredi kartı asgari ödemelerinde değişiklik

Kredi kartı asgari ödemelerinde değişiklik

50
Trump, Polonya'ya F-35 sattı

Trump, Polonya'ya F-35 sattı

49
Yeni askerlik sisteminde terhis tartışması

Yeni askerlik sisteminde terhis tartışması

89
Rusya 20 ton kayısı tezgâha çıkarmama kararı aldı

Rusya 20 ton kayısı tezgâha çıkarmama kararı aldı

69
Düğün fotoğrafçılarının doğal platosu Akçakoca

Düğün fotoğrafçılarının doğal platosu Akçakoca

14
Meclis'in gündeminde faytoncular var

Meclis'in gündeminde faytoncular var

55
Adana'da dedikodu kavgası: 1 yaralı

Adana'da dedikodu kavgası: 1 yaralı

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir