China and US to resume trade talks, says Chinese and US officials

The prospect of a de-escalation in the dispute has helped cheer financial markets weighed by threats of more tariff measures and countermeasures and strident rhetoric from both countries.

REUTERS | 20.06.2019 - 13:49..
Top Chinese and US officials will resume trade talks in accordance with the wishes of their leaders, but China hopes the United States will create the necessary conditions for dialogue, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

THE TRADE WAR COULD END

Negotiations to reach a broad trade deal broke down last month after US officials accused China of backing away from previously agreed commitments. But hopes for a revival of negotiations have been rekindled by a telephone call on Wednesday between Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and confirmation they will meet next week in Japan at a G20 summit.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday he would speak by telephone to Liu He, China’s vice premier and chief negotiator in the trade talks, “in the next day and a half”.

“The heads of the two trade teams will communicate, according to instructions passed down from the two presidents,” Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters, without elaborating. “We hope (the United States) will create the necessary conditions and atmosphere for solving problems through dialogue as equals.”

The two countries have imposed increasingly severe tariffs on each other’s imports. China has vowed to not give in on issues of principle or under US pressure.

