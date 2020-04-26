taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9547
Euro
7.5339
Altın
1728.93
Borsa
98758.96
Gram Altın
386.679
Bitcoin
52435.98

China announces all corona patients in Wuhan discharged

China’s health authorities had earlier reported 11 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on April 25, down from 12 the previous day, with no fatalities.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

China announces all corona patients in Wuhan discharged

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters on Sunday.

THE CITY HAD REPORTED 46, 452 CASES

The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in a wet market in Wuhan and first emerged in December before spreading quickly worldwide.

“The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country,” National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing.

China announces all corona patients in Wuhan discharged

The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56% of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84% of China’s total.

Wuhan and the province of Hubei were put in lockdown near the end of January, with roads sealed, trains and planes cancelled and residents unable to move freely for more than two months. The city is still testing residents regularly despite relaxing the restrictions.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Germans protest against lockdown
The country’s confirmed cases increased by 2,055 to 152,438 and the death toll rose by 179 to 5,500, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
US to send ventilators to Ethiopia
Trump said on Saturday that Ethiopia needs ventilators, and the US was in a good position to help.
Israelis demonstrate Netanyahu government
Protesters slam Netanyahu for the move to center power on the management of coronavirus.
France reports drop in coronavirus fatalities
The country's lockdown will continue until May 11, whereupon schools will gradually open followed by cafes, restaurants, and bars.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
299
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
156
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
42
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
95
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
410
Kim Jong-un bitkisel hayatta olduğu öne sürüldü
Kim Jong-un bitkisel hayatta olduğu öne sürüldü
116
Kimlik soran bekçiye biber gazı sıkan Suriyeli
Kimlik soran bekçiye biber gazı sıkan Suriyeli
169
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir