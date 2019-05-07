taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1431
Euro
6.8762
Altın
1279.53
Borsa
91456.72
Gram Altın
252.876

China builds third - and largest - aircraft carrier

According to satellite images, the construction of China’s first full-sized aircraft carrier is well underway.

REUTERS | 07.05.2019 - 15:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The images from April, provided to Reuters by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, reveal considerable recent activity during the last six months on a large vessel at the Jiangnan shipyard outside Shanghai.

A STRATEGIC MOVE

China has not formally confirmed it is building a third carrier, despite recent hints in state media, and the timing and extent of its carrier program remain state secrets. The Pentagon said last week that work had begun, but no images have emerged until now.

China builds third - and largest - aircraft carrier

Both Asian and Western militaries, and regional security analysts, are seeking information on the carrier, which is expected to be China’s first large, modern platform capable of leading a full range of strike group operations.

China builds third - and largest - aircraft carrier

The effort to build a large, locally designed carrier is seen as a core part of China's extensive military modernization drive. A series of recent Reuters Special Reports showed how that effort is challenging decades of US strategic superiority in East Asia.

China builds third - and largest - aircraft carrier

The CSIS images show a bow section that appears to end with a flat 30-metre (98-foot) front and a separate hull section 41 meters wide, with gantry cranes looming overhead.

China’s state media have quoted experts as saying China needs at least six carriers. The United States operates 11 carriers.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek veren sanatçılar

Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek veren sanatçılar

1192
AK Partili Vekil: Tuttuğumuz oruç bizi kurtarmayabilir

AK Partili Vekil: Tuttuğumuz oruç bizi kurtarmayabilir

527
Athena Gökhan'dan Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek

Athena Gökhan'dan Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek

1723
Meral Akşener YSK kararını yorumladı

Meral Akşener YSK kararını yorumladı

1148
Bergüzar Korel'den YSK'nın kararına tepki

Bergüzar Korel'den YSK'nın kararına tepki

1189
İstanbul genelinde YSK protestoları

İstanbul genelinde YSK protestoları

495
Mısıroğlu'nun cenazesinde Atatürk pankartına gözaltı

Mısıroğlu'nun cenazesinde Atatürk pankartına gözaltı

540
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir