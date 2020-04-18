China confirms 27 new cases of coronavirus

Chinese mainland confirmed new cases of the coronavirus, less then 30 for the second consecutive day, health authorities said on Saturday.

According to the National Health Commission of China (NHC), the Chinese mainland reported 27 new cases on Friday, with 17 of them travelers from overseas.

NO NEW DEATHS WERE REPORTED

The country also reported no death with zero new cases from central Hubei province, the initial epicenter of the virus. A day earlier, China reported 26 new cases.

The NHC data showed imported cases on the Chinese mainland went up to 1,566, with no deaths so far. As many as 709 of them were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong has reported 1,021 cases and four deaths so far, Taiwan has 395 cases with six deaths, and Macau reported 45 cases, according to the commission.

As of Saturday, a total of 532 people infected with coronavirus recovered in Hong Kong, 166 in Taiwan, and 17 in Macau.