taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9316
Euro
7.5373
Altın
1683.68
Borsa
98179.82
Gram Altın
375.252
Bitcoin
48890.49

China confirms 27 new cases of coronavirus

Since the outbreak, China has confirmed 82,719 cases with 4,632 deaths, while 77,029 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to the NHC.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

China confirms 27 new cases of coronavirus

Chinese mainland confirmed new cases of the coronavirus, less then 30 for the second consecutive day, health authorities said on Saturday.

According to the National Health Commission of China (NHC), the Chinese mainland reported 27 new cases on Friday, with 17 of them travelers from overseas.

NO NEW DEATHS WERE REPORTED

The country also reported no death with zero new cases from central Hubei province, the initial epicenter of the virus. A day earlier, China reported 26 new cases.

The NHC data showed imported cases on the Chinese mainland went up to 1,566, with no deaths so far. As many as 709 of them were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

China confirms 27 new cases of coronavirus

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong has reported 1,021 cases and four deaths so far, Taiwan has 395 cases with six deaths, and Macau reported 45 cases, according to the commission.

As of Saturday, a total of 532 people infected with coronavirus recovered in Hong Kong, 166 in Taiwan, and 17 in Macau.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump says US death toll could reach 65,000
Speaking to the reporters, US President Trump said that the country was heading at probably around 60,000, maybe 65,000.
France reports 18,681 deaths from the virus
According to the latest data, 34,420 have returned home after recovering from the disease.
7,000 people die of coronavirus in US nursing homes
Data from the New York Times revealed that about a fifth of deaths from coronavirus in the country has been tied to nursing homes.
Global coronavirus cases surpass 2.2 million
The virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
77
Pars'ın mezar taşı büyük üzüntü yaşattı
Pars'ın mezar taşı büyük üzüntü yaşattı
99
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
113
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
66
Çin ile ABD arasında koronavirüs gerilimi
Çin ile ABD arasında koronavirüs gerilimi
111
Shane Larkin: Türkçe isim seçseydim Şahin olurdu
Shane Larkin: Türkçe isim seçseydim Şahin olurdu
3
Trump, beklediği ölü sayısını açıkladı
Trump, beklediği ölü sayısını açıkladı
38
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir