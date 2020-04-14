China confirms 89 new coronavirus cases

China confirmed 89 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while no additional deaths were reported in the country, according to health authorities on Tuesday.

86 OF THE NEW CASES WERE NEW ARRIVALS TO THE COUNTRY

The National Health Commission of China said in a statement that all of the new cases were reported on the Chinese mainland, with 86 of them being new arrivals from overseas.

China so far confirmed 82,249 cases with 3,341 deaths, while 77,738 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to the health commission.

A total of 1,674 people who were in contact with infected people and kept under observation were released, it added.