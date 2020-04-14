taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.779
Euro
7.4046
Altın
1719.36
Borsa
97949.44
Gram Altın
375.216
Bitcoin
46032.2

China confirms 89 new coronavirus cases

A total of 75 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, a statement said.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

China confirms 89 new coronavirus cases

China confirmed 89 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while no additional deaths were reported in the country, according to health authorities on Tuesday.

86 OF THE NEW CASES WERE NEW ARRIVALS TO THE COUNTRY

The National Health Commission of China said in a statement that all of the new cases were reported on the Chinese mainland, with 86 of them being new arrivals from overseas.

China confirms 89 new coronavirus cases

China so far confirmed 82,249 cases with 3,341 deaths, while 77,738 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to the health commission.

A total of 1,674 people who were in contact with infected people and kept under observation were released, it added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
North Korea fires short-range missiles
North Korea is commemorating the Day of the Sun on April 15, an important annual public holiday in the country marking the birth of founder Kim Il-sung.
Trump claims US gov’t successfully fights against corona
As of Monday evening, more than 23,600 people in US have died from the coronavirus and more than 581,000 have been infected.
Private labs allowed to conduct coronavirus tests in Russia
In the country where the coronavirus crisis has deteriorated, thousands of tests are carried out every day in a total of 254 laboratories, including 18 private labs.
US’ coronavirus cases surpass 572,000
The US is the country with the highest number of cases and deaths worldwide, followed by Italy and Spain in both tallies.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
908
Haydar Baş, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti
Haydar Baş, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti
522
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
262
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
235
Yasmin Erbil'den karantina dansı
Yasmin Erbil'den karantina dansı
142
Denizli'de karantinadan kaçan şahıs yakalandı
Denizli'de karantinadan kaçan şahıs yakalandı
264
Koronanın tedavisi tüm vatandaşlara ücretsiz yapılacak
Koronanın tedavisi tüm vatandaşlara ücretsiz yapılacak
306
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir