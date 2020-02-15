taraftar değil haberciyiz
China not able to stop deaths in outbreak

More than 140 people died in past 24 hours, almost 2,280 new cases detected

AA | 15.02.2020 - 09:13..
China not able to stop deaths in outbreak

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 1,524, the country’s National Health Commission said Saturday.

NEW CASES CONTINUE BEING DETECTED

Authorities said 66,492 confirmed cases have been reported, while in the last 24 hours, 143 people have died and almost 2,280 new cases have been detected.

China not able to stop deaths in outbreak

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland stands at 56 in Hong Kong and 10 in Macau. Both are special administrative regions.

China not able to stop deaths in outbreak

The number under medical observation dropped to 169,039.

The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

China not able to stop deaths in outbreak

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

