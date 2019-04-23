China opposes US’ announcement on Iran sanctions

China consistently opposes unilateral US sanctions against Iran, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday amid reports that Washington is expected to announce that buyers of Iranian oil must halt imports soon or face sanctions.

"OUR COOPERATION IS TRANSPARENT AND LAWFUL"

"China opposes the unilateral sanctions and so-called 'long-arm jurisdictions' imposed by the US," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said during a press briefing Monday. "Our cooperation with Iran is open, transparent, lawful and legitimate, thus it should be respected," he added.

China is a major importer of Iranian oil and was one of eight buyers. Among the countries likely to be affected the most are Turkey, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India as well as China. They will be facing pressures to eliminate Iranian oil imports as the United States eliminates sanctions waivers in an effort to increase pressure on Tehran.