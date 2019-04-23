taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8347
Euro
6.5709
Altın
1273.66
Borsa
95952.77
Gram Altın
238.924

China opposes US’ announcement on Iran sanctions

China responded ahead of the US announcement by opposing a unilateral US sanction against Iranian oil.

REUTERS | 23.04.2019 - 11:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

China consistently opposes unilateral US sanctions against Iran, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday amid reports that Washington is expected to announce that buyers of Iranian oil must halt imports soon or face sanctions.

"OUR COOPERATION IS TRANSPARENT AND LAWFUL"

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily news briefing, said China’s bilateral cooperation with Iran was in accordance with the law.

"China opposes the unilateral sanctions and so-called 'long-arm jurisdictions' imposed by the US," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said during a press briefing Monday. "Our cooperation with Iran is open, transparent, lawful and legitimate, thus it should be respected," he added.

China opposes US’ announcement on Iran sanctions

China is a major importer of Iranian oil and was one of eight buyers. Among the countries likely to be affected the most are Turkey, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India as well as China. They will be facing pressures to eliminate Iranian oil imports as the United States eliminates sanctions waivers in an effort to increase pressure on Tehran.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İbrahim Tatlıses: Allah kimseyi mağarada büyütmesin

İbrahim Tatlıses: Allah kimseyi mağarada büyütmesin

52
YSK'ya İstanbul itirazlarında son durum

YSK'ya İstanbul itirazlarında son durum

128
Çin, ABD'nin İran kararını tanımayacak

Çin, ABD'nin İran kararını tanımayacak

58
Kağıthane’de binaların enkazı gün ışığıyla ortaya çıktı

Kağıthane’de binaların enkazı gün ışığıyla ortaya çıktı

55
ABD'den YPG işgalindeki bölgeye yeni sevkiyat

ABD'den YPG işgalindeki bölgeye yeni sevkiyat

128
Seçim mevzuatında değişiklikler yapılacak

Seçim mevzuatında değişiklikler yapılacak

97
Çavuşoğlu: ABD haddini aşmıştır

Çavuşoğlu: ABD haddini aşmıştır

86
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir