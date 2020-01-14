taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8878
Euro
6.5465
Altın
1542.58
Borsa
120720.39
Gram Altın
292.626
Bitcoin
49956.75

China plans to raise imports from US

According to inside reports, Beijing pledged to make $200B purchases from US over the next two years.

AA | 14.01.2020 - 15:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

China reportedly agreed to import large quantities of goods from the US as Beijing and Washington near the first phase of a trade deal, media reports said Tuesday.

CHINA WILL PURCHASE MANUFACTURED GOOD FROM US

After the deal, Beijing will buy goods worth $200 billion over the next two years from four US industries, according to the Hong Kong-based daily South China Morning Post.

Details on the deal began to circulate when Chinese Vice Premier and Beijing's chief negotiator Liu He landed in Washington for the possible signing of the deal on Wednesday.

China plans to raise imports from US

According to the newspaper, Beijing will purchase manufactured goods from the US, targeting $75 billion in imports. The deal also mentioned that Beijing would buy $50 billion worth in energy, $40 billion in agriculture and $35 billion in services, from the US.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UK's Johnson urges new nuclear deal with Iran
"Somehow or other, we've got to stop the Iranians acquiring a nuclear weapon," Prime Minister Johnson said.
Iran arrests Ukrainian plane crash suspects
The announcement came amid rising anger and protests by Iranians in recent days over the downing of the jetliner last Wednesday.
I did what should have been done for 20 years, Trump says
Trump, during a press briefing from the White House on Monday, said that his administration has been totally consistent regarding the intelligence behind the killing of Qasem Soleimani.
Libya's Haftar rejects signing ceasefire deal
Russian and Turkish joint cease-fire talks to end Libya's civil war appeared to collapse after Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing the agreement.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bakanlık gıdada sahtecilik yapan markaları ifşa etti

Bakanlık gıdada sahtecilik yapan markaları ifşa etti

298
5 belediye başkanı AK Parti'ye geçti

5 belediye başkanı AK Parti'ye geçti

159
Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

72
Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

213
Chloe Loughnan'dan Serdar Ortaç'a cevap

Chloe Loughnan'dan Serdar Ortaç'a cevap

117
Hakan Şükür Uber şoförü oldu

Hakan Şükür Uber şoförü oldu

357
Diyanet, TOKİ'den krediyle ev almayı caiz buldu

Diyanet, TOKİ'den krediyle ev almayı caiz buldu

288
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir