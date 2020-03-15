China reports 10 more deaths from coronavirus

China's National Health Commission said 10 more people died in the last 24 hours, while 20 new cases were detected by authorities on Sunday.

11,000 CITIZENS ARE UNDER MEDICAL TREATMENT

The Chinese commission said 10 more people -- all in Wuhan -- died in the last 24 hours, while 20 new cases were detected by authorities, with nearly 11,000 people currently under medical treatment.

Death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China reached 3,204, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

After emerging in Wuhan in December, the virus has spread to over 140 countries and territories.

The global death toll has crossed 5,700, with more than 152,000 confirmed cases worldwide, according to the WHO, which declared the outbreak a pandemic.