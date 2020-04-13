taraftar değil haberciyiz
China reports 108 new coronavirus cases

Two more deaths due to the disease were also reported, both in Wuhan city, where the virus first emerged last December.

China reported over 100 new coronavirus cases, a majority of them imported Monday, the highest daily figure since March 6.

According to the country’s National Health Commission (NHC), 108 new cases were confirmed on the Chinese mainland and Xinjiang region over the past 24 hours, with 98 of them being travelers from overseas.

NO CASES WERE REPORTED IN HUBEI PROVINCE

The NHC data showed imported cases are increasing by the day, as 97 of 99 cases reported on Saturday were also overseas travelers.

The total number of imported cases is now up to 1,378, with no deaths and 511 recoveries so far.

As per the NHC report, China’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 82,160 cases -- 3,341 patients have died, while 77,663 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Hong Kong has reported 1,004 cases and four deaths so far, Taiwan has 388 cases, and Macau has 45 cases, according to the commission.

As of Sunday, 360 coronavirus patients have recovered in Hong Kong, 109 in Taiwan, and 13 in Macau.

