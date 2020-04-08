taraftar değil haberciyiz
China reports 3 new coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

A statement issued by China’s National Health Commission said the three local cases were found in Shandong and Guangdong provinces.

China on Wednesday said that three more people died due to the coronavirus in the country, while 62 others tested positive for the infection, 59 of them were imported.

LOCKDOWN WAS LIFTED

Last midnight, China lifted the coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan, where the infection was first reported, after 76 days.

The Chinese health officials said that 81,802 confirmed cases have been reported across the country since last December, while 3,333 people have died. Most of the cases and deaths were reported from Hubei.

As many as 77,279 patients were cured and released from hospitals. The officials, however, said number of asymptomatic cases rose to 1,095 which include 358 imported cases.

In Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and in Taiwan, a total of 935 cases were reported. Nine people, including four in Hong Kong, and five in Taiwan died due to the virus.

