China reports asymptomatic coronavirus cases on rise

The country’s Hubei province, the original epicenter of the outbreak, accounted for almost half the new asymptomatic cases.

China reports asymptomatic coronavirus cases on rise

Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as the government struggled to stamp out the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified as of the end of Sunday, compared with 47 the day before.

CHINA HAS REPORTED A TOTAL OF 3,331 DEATHS SO FAR

Imported cases and asymptomatic patients, who show no symptoms but can still pass the virus to others, have become China’s chief concern after draconian containment measures succeeded in slashing the overall infection rate.

“The risk of imported cases from our neighbouring countries keeps rising,” NHC spokesman Mi Feng told a news conference, adding that China needed to keep alert and prevent a resurgence of the epidemic.

Hubei province, the original epicentre of the outbreak, accounted for almost half the new asymptomatic cases. A total of 705 people with asymptomatic cases were under medical observation around mainland China.

The surge in asymptomatic cases, which China only began reporting last week, poses a worry as Hubei’s capital Wuhan prepares to allow people to leave the city on April 8 for the first time since it was locked down in late January.

Hubei began easing travel curbs late last month, part of a wider effort to get the economy back on track.

Wuhan officials revoked the “epidemic-free” status of 45 residential compounds due to the emergence of asymptomatic cases and other unspecified reasons, according to a report on Monday by the official Xinhua news agency. “Epidemic-free” status allows people living in Wuhan compounds to leave their homes for two hours at a time.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus cases hit 20,000 in Belgium
The federal government imposed strict limitations on public life three weeks ago.
Coronavirus deaths slow in recent days in Spain
Spain plans to widen coronavirus testing to include people without symptoms as a first step towards slowly easing a lockdown in the nation.
Russia records 954 new cases in last 24 hours
Russia's total number of infections surges past 6,300, compared to the relatively low death toll at 47.
Japan to extend coronavirus lockdown up to 6 months
The number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus in Japan rose to 85 on Monday while total confirmed cases reached 3,654.
