China reports fewer new coronavirus cases

Mainland China, where the global coronavirus pandemic began in December, reported dwindling new infections on Wednesday, but it also published the daily change in asymptomatic cases for the first time, creating a murkier picture of the trends.

ONLY 36 NEW CASES WERE CONFIRMED

There were 36 new cases on Tuesday, almost all of them involving travelers arriving from overseas, the National Health Commission said, down from 48 a day earlier, and bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 81,554.

According to Xinhua News Agency, only one locally transmitted case reported from Guangdong Province.

Seven coronavirus patients -- including six in Hubei Province and one in Shanghai -- lost their lives on Tuesday, according to the agency.