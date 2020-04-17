taraftar değil haberciyiz
China reports nearly 1,300 new deaths in Wuhan

Authorities in Wuhan have revised up the number of people killed by 1,290, a rise of 45 percent.

China reports nearly 1,300 new deaths in Wuhan

On Friday the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus first emerged last year, revised upwards its death toll by 1,290 to 3,869 – an increase of 45 percent.

It also revised up its number of confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333, according to a statement from the Wuhan Municipality.

THE ADDITION BRINGS THE NATIONWIDE DEATH TOLL TO 4,636

The authorities gave four reasons for the revision in official figures. Some patients died at home without seeing a doctor or being tested for the virus as hospitals were overwhelmed during the epidemic’s peak, said the statement.

Late and incomplete reporting due to medical workers and institutions overwhelmed by the epidemic was another reason for the miscalculation, it underlined.

China reports nearly 1,300 new deaths in Wuhan

The third reason, the statement said, was: "Some medical institutions were not linked to the epidemic information network and failed to report their data in time. Fourth, the registered information of some of the deceased patients was incomplete, and there were repetitions and mistakes in the reporting,"

