China reports no new cases

An upwards of 74,000 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital, Chinese health officials said.

AA | 26.03.2020 - 11:48..
China said Thursday no new local cases of coronavirus were reported in the country.

In its daily briefing, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said six more people died of the virus and 67 new cases were confirmed, but all of them were imported.

ONLY 6 DEATHS WERE REPORTED

“Hubei reported no new cases of confirmed infection, no new cases of suspected infections, and 6 deaths, 5 in Wuhan,” the NHC said.

Since the start of the outbreak last December in China, the country has reported more than 3,200 fatalities and confirmed over 81,000 cases of the virus.

The hotspot of the virus remains Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei province where more than 2,500 people died and over 50,000 cases were confirmed.

The health commission said mainland China has imported 541 cases.

Queen Elizabeth shares picture of Johnson meeting
UK Royal Family Twitter account posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth and Boris Johnson speaking on the telephone to each other.
All air traffic stopped in Russia due to the outbreak
Russian government also closed all cinemas, gyms, night clubs and other amusement facilities to avoid gatherings.
Trump declares Florida and Texas disaster areas
US President’s declaration came after the coronavirus outbreak.
US Senate approves $2-trillion aid package
The bill is the third congressional effort to aid America in the grip of the outbreak and is the largest effort taken thus far.
