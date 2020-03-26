China reports no new cases

China said Thursday no new local cases of coronavirus were reported in the country.

In its daily briefing, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said six more people died of the virus and 67 new cases were confirmed, but all of them were imported.

ONLY 6 DEATHS WERE REPORTED

“Hubei reported no new cases of confirmed infection, no new cases of suspected infections, and 6 deaths, 5 in Wuhan,” the NHC said.

Since the start of the outbreak last December in China, the country has reported more than 3,200 fatalities and confirmed over 81,000 cases of the virus.

The hotspot of the virus remains Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei province where more than 2,500 people died and over 50,000 cases were confirmed.

The health commission said mainland China has imported 541 cases.